Nifty January futures trade at premium

Turnover on NSE's F&O segment rises

The January 2018 traded at 10,490, a premium of 54.45 points over Nifty's spot closing of 10,435.55 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment rose to Rs 2.94 lakh crore, compared with the turnover of Rs 2.77 lakh crore registered in the previous session.

In the cash market, the 50 index skidded 95.15 points or 0.9% to settle at 10,435.55, its lowest closing level since 18 December 2017.

Reliance Power, Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Capital, Company and were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of January 2017 traded at 61.65, at a premium over spot closing of 61.25. January 2017 traded at 576, at a premium over spot closing of 572. January 2017 traded at 606.55, at a premium over spot closing of 604.75.

Company January 2017 traded at 97.80, at a premium over spot closing of 97.15. January 2017 traded at 426.30, at a premium over spot closing of 424.50.

The January 2018 F&O contracts expire on 25 January 2018.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)