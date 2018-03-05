Nifty March futures trade at minor discount

Turnover on NSE's F&O segment drops

The Nifty March 2018 traded at 10357.55, at a discount of 1.30 points from Nifty's spot closing of 10358.85 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment dropped to Rs 4.77 lakh crore, compared with the turnover of Rs 13.18 lakh crore registered in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index declined 99.50 points or 0.95% to settle at 10,358.85.

(JSPL), Tata Steel, (RIL), (SBI) and were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

JSPL March 2018 traded at 239.90, at a premium over spot closing of 238.40. March 2018 traded at 651.70, at a discount from spot closing of 655.70.

RIL March 2018 traded at 926.60, at a premium over spot closing of 922.65. SBI March 2018 traded at 263.70, at a premium over spot closing of 263.15. March 2018 traded at 305.25, at a premium over spot closing of 303.60.

The March 2018 F&O contracts expire on 28 March 2018.

