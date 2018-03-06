Nifty March Futures Trade at small discount

Turnover on NSE's F&O segment spurts

The Nifty March 2018 traded at 10226.30, at a discount of 22.95 points from Nifty's spot closing of 10249.25 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment surged to Rs 7.15 lakh crore, compared with the turnover of Rs 4.77 lakh crore registered in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index declined 109.60 points or 1.06% to settle at 10,249.25.

ICICI Bank, (SBI), (JSPL), and (RIL) were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE. March 2018 traded at 295.50, at a premium over spot closing of 294.75.

SBI March 2018 traded at 256.15, at a premium over spot closing of 255.35.

JSPL March 2018 traded at 233.30, at a premium over spot closing of 232. March 2018 traded at 654, at a discount from spot closing of 659.50. RIL March 2018 traded at 910, at a premium over spot closing of 908.65.

The March 2018 F&O contracts expire on 28 March 2018.

