Nifty March Futures Trade at small discount

Turnover on NSE's F&O segment spurts
The Nifty March 2018 futures traded at 10226.30, at a discount of 22.95 points from Nifty's spot closing of 10249.25 in the cash market.
Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment surged to Rs 7.15 lakh crore, compared with the turnover of Rs 4.77 lakh crore registered in the previous session.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 109.60 points or 1.06% to settle at 10,249.25.
ICICI Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL), Tata Steel and Reliance Industries (RIL) were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE. ICICI Bank March 2018 futures traded at 295.50, at a premium over spot closing of 294.75.
SBI March 2018 futures traded at 256.15, at a premium over spot closing of 255.35.
JSPL March 2018 futures traded at 233.30, at a premium over spot closing of 232. Tata Steel March 2018 futures traded at 654, at a discount from spot closing of 659.50. RIL March 2018 futures traded at 910, at a premium over spot closing of 908.65.
The March 2018 F&O contracts expire on 28 March 2018.
