Nifty March Futures trade at small discount

Turnover on NSE's F&O segment jumps

The Nifty March 2018 traded at 10233.05, at a discount of 9.60 points from Nifty's spot closing of 10242.65 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment surged to Rs 16.78 lakh crore, compared with the turnover of Rs 8.70 lakh crore registered in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index surged 88.45 points or 0.87% to settle at 10,242.65.

(SBI), ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, (RIL) and were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE. SBI March 2018 traded at 256.75, near spot closing of 256.65. March 2018 traded at 298.35, at a premium over spot closing of 297.90.

March 2018 traded at 308.60, at a discount from spot closing of 308.85. RIL March 2018 traded at 912, at a premium over spot closing of 911. March 2018 traded at 636.20, at a discount from spot closing of 636.25.

The March 2018 F&O contracts expire on 28 March 2018.

