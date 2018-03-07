Nifty March Futures trade at small premium

Turnover on NSE's F&O segment rises
The Nifty March 2018 futures traded at 10,177.60, at a premium of 23.40 points over Nifty's spot closing of 10,154.20 in the cash market.
Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment rose to Rs 8.70 lakh crore, compared with the turnover of Rs 7.15 lakh crore registered in the previous session.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 95.05 points or 0.93% to settle at 10,154.20.
ICICI Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Reliance Industries (RIL), Adani Enterprises and Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE. ICICI Bank March 2018 futures traded at 289.80, at a premium over spot closing of 287.80.
SBI March 2018 futures traded at 248, at a premium over spot closing of 246.70.
RIL March 2018 futures traded at 897.10, at a premium over spot closing of 892.40. Adani Enterprises March 2018 futures traded at 174.80, at a premium over spot closing of 173.70. JSPL March 2018 futures traded at 234.50, at a premium over spot closing of 233.10.
The March 2018 F&O contracts expire on 28 March 2018.
