JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

FPIs in selling mode
Business Standard

Nishtha Finance & Investment (India) standalone net profit rises 60.00% in the December 2017 quarter

Capital Market 

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Nishtha Finance & Investment (India) rose 60.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2017 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2016. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2017 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2016. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2017Dec. 2016% Var.Sales00.09 -100 OPM %0-66.67 -PBDT0.160.10 60 PBT0.160.10 60 NP0.160.10 60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, March 08 2018. 17:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements