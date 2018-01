At Neyveli

has commissioned its prestigious 130 at on 01 January 2018. The entire power from the plant will be supplied to TANGEDCO, Govt. of Long term PPA has been signed at the preferential tariff of Rs 5.10 per unit for 25 years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)