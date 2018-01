With effect from 02 January 2018

announced that the prices of Ore with effect from 02 January 2018 has been fixed as under -

Lump Ore @ Rs 3100 per ton

Fines @ Rs 2760 per ton

The above FOR prices are excluding Royalty, DMF, NMET, Cess, Forest Permit Fee and other taxes.

