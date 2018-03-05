NMM has documented 43 lakh manuscripts and digitized 2.85 lakh manuscripts till date

National Mission for (NMM) is engaged in documentation of Indian The documentation of is done without any distinction between rare and common The are possessed by the owners of the The National Mission for (NMM) obtains data in soft copies from the Resource Centres (MRCs) established in State Archives, Universities and Institutions having large deposits of The soft copy of metadata furnished by the MRCs is restored in NMM server and after verification of data it is uploaded on the website of NMM.

During the last decade only one case was reported.

As per the provisions of Antiquities and Art Treasures Act, 1972 administered by the Archeological Survey of (ASI), the cases of stolen are dealt with.

Till date NMM has documented 43 lakh (including rare manuscripts) and digitized 2.85 lakh containing 2.95 crore pages which are stored in DVDs and hard disks.

