Nu Tek India reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.11 crore in the September 2017 quarter

Sales rise 40.71% to Rs 11.96 crore

Net loss of Nu Tek India reported to Rs 13.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2017 as against net profit of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2016. Sales rose 40.71% to Rs 11.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2017 as against Rs 8.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2016. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2017Sep. 2016% Var.Sales11.968.50 41 OPM %-107.1111.29 -PBDT-12.960.50 PL PBT-13.110.34 PL NP-13.110.33 PL

First Published: Sat, December 30 2017. 16:39 IST

