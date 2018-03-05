ONGC Videsh gets approval for Development Plan for Golfinho-Atum natural gas field

In Rovuma Offshore Basin of Mozambique

Videsh - a wholly of ONGC, the National Oil Company of India, announced that the has accorded approval for the Development Plan for Golfinho-Atum field in the Area 1 block located in the Rovuma Offshore Basin of The plan outlines the integrated development of the Golfinho-Atum field through an initial two train onshore liquefaction plant with a total processing capacity of 12.88 MMTPA. The approval of the Development Plan is the culmination of several years of progress on technical and commercial aspects of the development.

The Golfinho-Atum Project will also supply initial volumes of approximately 100 million cubic feet of per day for domestic sales for Mozambique's industrial development which will have significant socio-economic impact.

This foundational project paves the way for significant future expansion of up to 50 MMTPA from Offshore Area 1. The Area 1 block located in the deep-water Rovuma Basin offshore is one of the largest in offshore With estimated recoverable resources of approximately 75 trillion cubic feet.

Videsh holds 16% net interest in the Rovuma Offshore Project out of which 10% PI is held directly by Videsh and another 6% interest is held through its 60% shareholding in (BREML) while the remaining 40% shares in BREML are held by (OIL). is the Operator of the project with 26.5% PI and the other partners in the project are (20%), ENH (15%), BPRL (10%) and PTTEP (8.5%).

With the approval of major legal and contractual framework agreements and the start of resettlement implementation activities & site preparation, the approval of the development plan is a significant milestone in the further progress of the Rovuma Offshore Project towards achieving FID.

