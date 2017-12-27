JUST IN
Oracle Financial Services Software allots 39,638 equity shares

Under ESOP

Oracle Financial Services Software has allotted 39,638 equity shares of face value of Rs.5/- each to the eligible Employees of the Company who have exercised their stock options under the Employee Stock Option Scheme 2010, Employee Stock Option Scheme 2011 and OFSS Stock Plan 2014. These shares shall rank pari passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respects. In this allotment, no shares are allotted to Directors of the Company.

With this allotment, the paid up capital of the Company has increased to Rs. 426,865,575 /- divided into 85,373,115 equity shares of face value of Rs.5/- each.

