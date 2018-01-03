Outcome of board meeting of Binny

Held on 03 January 2018

The Board of approved the proposal for sale of Company's Coal Yard Property (Part) to an extent of 33 grounds and 523.712 Sq.Ft. situated at Govindan Street, Perambur, Chennai - 12 for a consideration of Rs.25.50 crore to Everwin (Everwin School Group), Kolathur.

The Board of approved the cancellation of the Agreement dated 05 December 2014 entered into with S.Varadharajan and V. Kanagalakshmi for purchase of land to an extent of 1 Ground and 1637 Sq.Ft. (4037 Sq.Ft.) situated at Perambur High Road, Jamalia, Perambur, Chennai 12 for a consideration of Rs.2.42 crore.

