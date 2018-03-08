Outcome of board meeting of Bronze Infra-Tech

Held on 08 March 2018

The Board of at its meeting held on 08 March 2018 has approved the following -

a) Change in Designation of Shewta of the Company.

b) Appointment of Shewta as a of the Company.

c) Appointment of as an Additional Non Executive Independent Director



d) Resignation of from the post ofe) Resignation of from the post of of the Company.f) Resignation of from the post of of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)