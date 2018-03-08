Outcome of board meeting of Bronze Infra-Tech

Held on 08 March 2018The Board of Bronze Infra-Tech at its meeting held on 08 March 2018 has approved the following -
a) Change in Designation of Shewta Dubey form Executive Additional Director to Managing Director & Compliance Officer of the Company.
b) Appointment of Shewta Dubey as a CFO of the Company.
c) Appointment of Krishnat Shripat Desai as an Additional Non Executive Independent Director
e) Resignation of Shyama Charan Kumar from the post of CFO of the Company.
f) Resignation of Shyama Charan Kumar from the post of Managing Director and Compliance officer of the Company.
