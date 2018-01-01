Outcome of board meeting of Chokhani Securities

Held on 31 December 2017

The Board of approved the following at their meeting held on 31 December 2017 -

Execution of share purchase and transfer of control agreement between and (Acquirers) and Chokhani, Anand R Chokhani, Neelam Chokhani and Chokhani HUF (Existing Promoters) for the proposed transfer of 29,16,800 equity shares of the Company and the transfer of the management of the Company by the existing promoters to the acquirers.

Recommended appointment of as

Increase in authorised share capital from 6 crore to 64 crore and consequent alteration to MoA and

Execution of securities subscription agreement to be entered into between the Company, Indgrowth Capital Fund I and existing promoters, whereby Indgrowth Capital Fund I shall be issued up to 34,88,372 Compulsory Convertible Debentures of 129 each convertible into equity shares of 10 each at a premium of 119 within 18 months of the allotment of the CCDs aggregating up to 44.99 crore.

Execution of securities subscription agreement to be entered into between the Company, Clearsky Investment Holdings and existing promoters whereby Clearsky shall be issued upto 12,79,069 equity shares of face value of 10 each at a price of 129 each aggregating 16.49 crore and up to 138,37,210 Compulsory Convertible Debentures of 129 each convertible into equity shares of 10 each at a premium of 119 within 18 months of the allotment of the CCDs aggregating up to 178.50 crore.

Execution of securities subscription agreement to be entered into between the Company, Investment III and existing promoters whereby Investment III shall be issued upto 12,79,069 equity shares at 129 each aggregating 16.49 crore and upto 138,37,210 Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares of 129 each aggregating up to 178.50 crore.

Raising funds to the tune of 250 crore by way of issuance of securities.

Approved scheme of arrangement between the Company and Asia Pragati Capfin whereby the lending business of Asia Pragati Capfin will be merged with the Company.

Approval for sale of investment portfolio of the Company.

