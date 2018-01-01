Outcome of board meeting of Fortune Financial Services (India)

Held on 01 January 2018

Financial Services (India) announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 01 January 2018 transacted the following -

1. Taken on record the Orders received from the High Court Judicature at and from (NCLT) for approval of Scheme of amalgamation of The Investment Trust of (earlier known as ITI Wealth management) with the Company;

2. Approval of issue of 2,25,000 1% Redeemable Preference shares of 100 each fully paid to the equity and preference shareholders of The Investment Trust of (transferor Company) as per the Scheme;

3. Considered to make an application to the of Stamps for adjudication of stamp duty payable on giving effect to the amalgamation orders; and

4. Considered to make an application in the prescribed form to the of Companies, for availability of name - The Investment Trust of as per Scheme.

