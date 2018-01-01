JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Indraprastha Medical Corporation announces change in MD

Andhra Bank announces cessation of director
Business Standard

Outcome of board meeting of Fortune Financial Services (India)

Capital Market 

Held on 01 January 2018

Fortune Financial Services (India) announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 01 January 2018 transacted the following -

1. Taken on record the Orders received from the High Court Judicature at Bombay and from National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for approval of Scheme of amalgamation of The Investment Trust of India (earlier known as ITI Wealth management) with the Company;

2. Approval of issue of 2,25,000 1% Redeemable Preference shares of Rs. 100 each fully paid to the equity and preference shareholders of The Investment Trust of India (transferor Company) as per the Scheme;

3. Considered to make an application to the Superintendent of Stamps for adjudication of stamp duty payable on giving effect to the amalgamation orders; and

4. Considered to make an application in the prescribed form to the Registrar of Companies, for availability of name - The Investment Trust of India as per Scheme.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 01 2018. 13:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements