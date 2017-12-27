Outcome of board meeting of Kolte Patil Developers

-
-
Held on 27 December 2017The Board of Kolte Patil Developers at its meeting held on 27 December 2017 has approved the following -
Passing of enabling resolution/s for fund raising up to Rs 500 crore by various modes, including by issue of non-convertible debentures or any other securities.
Merger of Bellflower Properties, a wholly owned subsidiary with the Company, subject to the approval National Company Law Tribunal and such other Regulatory authorities.
