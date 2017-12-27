JUST IN
Business Standard

Outcome of board meeting of Kolte Patil Developers

Capital Market 

Held on 27 December 2017

The Board of Kolte Patil Developers at its meeting held on 27 December 2017 has approved the following -

Passing of enabling resolution/s for fund raising up to Rs 500 crore by various modes, including by issue of non-convertible debentures or any other securities.

Merger of Bellflower Properties, a wholly owned subsidiary with the Company, subject to the approval National Company Law Tribunal and such other Regulatory authorities.

First Published: Wed, December 27 2017. 13:52 IST

