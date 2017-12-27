Outcome of board meeting of Kolte Patil Developers

Held on 27 December 2017

The Board of Developers at its meeting held on 27 December 2017 has approved the following -

Passing of enabling resolution/s for fund raising up to Rs 500 crore by various modes, including by issue of non-convertible debentures or any other securities.

Merger of Bellflower Properties, a wholly with the Company, subject to the approval and such other Regulatory authorities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)