Outcome of board meeting of Majestic Research Services & Solutions

Held on 29 December 2017

Majestic Research Services & Solutions announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 29 December 2017 has issued and allotted 30,000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each of the Company on preferential basis to ( and Promoter) at a price of Rs.250/- per share (including premium of Rs.240/- per share). The Board has appointed as Additional Independent/Women 29 December, 2017.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)