Outcome of board meeting of Morganite Crucible (India)

Held on 08 March 2018The Board of Morganite Crucible (India) at its meeting held on 08 March 2018 has approved the following -
Adoption of National Company Law Tribunal in matter of approval of Scheme of Amalgamation of Diamond Crucible Company with Morganite Crucible (India).
The company has signed Union Wage Agreement for a period of 3 years effective 01 January 2018 units 31 December 2020.
The company is evaluating to start trading business for selling of De-gassing machine to the end customers whose Morgan's Degassing Rotor is being used. In this connection, the company has signed Purchase Framework Agreement with Febtech Industries initially for a period of 2 years to diversify the product in Indian and overseas market.
