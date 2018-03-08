JUST IN
Outcome of board meeting of Morganite Crucible (India)

Held on 08 March 2018

The Board of Morganite Crucible (India) at its meeting held on 08 March 2018 has approved the following -

Adoption of National Company Law Tribunal in matter of approval of Scheme of Amalgamation of Diamond Crucible Company with Morganite Crucible (India).

The company has signed Union Wage Agreement for a period of 3 years effective 01 January 2018 units 31 December 2020.

The company is evaluating to start trading business for selling of De-gassing machine to the end customers whose Morgan's Degassing Rotor is being used. In this connection, the company has signed Purchase Framework Agreement with Febtech Industries initially for a period of 2 years to diversify the product in Indian and overseas market.

First Published: Thu, March 08 2018.

