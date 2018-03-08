Outcome of board meeting of Morganite Crucible (India)

Held on 08 March 2018

The Board of Morganite (India) at its meeting held on 08 March 2018 has approved the following -

Adoption of in matter of approval of Scheme of Amalgamation of Diamond Company with Morganite (India).

The company has signed Union Wage Agreement for a period of 3 years effective 01 January 2018 units 31 December 2020.

The company is evaluating to start trading business for selling of De-gassing machine to the end customers whose Morgan's Degassing Rotor is being used. In this connection, the company has signed Purchase Framework Agreement with initially for a period of 2 years to diversify the product in Indian and overseas market.

