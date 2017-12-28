Outcome of board meeting of Quess Corp

-
ALSO READAmtrak train on new route hurtles onto highway, kills 3 At least 3 dead as train derails over Washington state highway US: 'Multiple' fatalities as train derails in Washington state Train derailments not just an India-specific problem Accenture's profit beats as digital, cloud investments pay off
-
Held on 27 December 2017The Board of Quess Corp at its meeting held on 27 December 2017 has approved the following -
In accordance with the scheme of arrangement between Manipal Integrated Services and Quess Corp, Quess Corp has made allotment of 71,49,263 equity shares of Rs 10 each to the shareholders of Manipal Integrated Services.
As part of the scheme, Quess Corp has acquired the following two subsidiaries of Manipal Integrated Services - - 60% equity in Golden Star Facilities and Services - 100% equity in Master Staffing Solutions
Approved additional acquisition of 10% stake in Golden Star Facilities and Services, by way of transfer from the existing shareholders of GSFS for an amount of Rs 5 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU