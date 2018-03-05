Outcome of board meeting of VJTF Eduservices

Held on 05 March 2018

The Board of at its meeting held on 05 March 2018 has approved the following -

1) Increase the limits u/s 186(2) of Companies Act, 2013 for extending loans, providing guarantees or giving securities for loans taken by any person or body corporate up to Rs. 300 crore subject to the approval of Shareholders in the Meeting.

2) Increase the borrowing limits of the Company upto Rs. 500 crore subject to the approval of Shareholders in the Meeting

3) Draft of Notice and Explanatory Statement of the Postal Ballot to be dispatched to the Shareholders to seek approval for Increase the limit u/s 186(2) and increase in the aforesaid borrowing limits of the company by means of voting through postal ballot or electronic voting.

4) Appointment of Rajvirendra Singh Rajpurohit, Practicing as the scrutinizer for the purpose of Postal Ballot.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)