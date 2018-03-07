PG Electroplast drops on foreign fund selling

PG Electroplast lost 5.5% to Rs 272.55 at 14:51 IST on BSE after Nomura Singapore sold bulk shares of the company yesterday, 6 March 2018.
Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 270.91 points, or 0.81% to 33,046.29. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 382.13 points or 2.16% to 17,270.19.
On the BSE, 9,513 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 58,000 shares in the past one quarter. The stock had hit a high of Rs 298.50 and a low of Rs 271.40 so far during the day.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 460 on 4 January 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 169 on 9 March 2017.
The small-cap company has equity capital of Rs 16.41 crore. Face value per share is Rs 10.
Nomura Singapore sold 1 lakh shares of PG Electroplast at Rs 340 per share in a bulk deal on the NSE yesterday, 6 March 2018.
Net profit of PG Electroplast rose 65.52% to Rs 0.48 crore on 13.48% rise in net sales to Rs 81.39 crore in Q3 December 2017 over Q3 December 2016.
PG Electroplast is engaged in plastic molding and electronic manufacturing services for leading consumer durable and automotive plastic companies in India.
