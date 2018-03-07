Pidilite Industries enters into collaboration with German enterprise Jowat SE

For sale and distribution of adhesives in and other neighbouring countries

has entered into a collaboration with SE, a German family-owned enterprise and one of the leading suppliers of industrial adhesives worldwide.

As part of the collaboration, Pidilite will now exclusively handle sales and distribution of the entire range of adhesives in and other neighbouring countries including Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and In addition to this, the two companies have also entered into a technical collaboration encompassing the high growth, specialised category of Hot Melt adhesives. This will provide a comprehensive range of Thermoplastic Hot Melt adhesives for use in several industrial, and modular and other wooden furniture segments.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)