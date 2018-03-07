Pidilite Industries enters into collaboration with German enterprise Jowat SE

-
ALSO READPidilite Industries reports 20.2pct sales growth, 28.9pct EBITDA growth Pidilite announces acquisition of majority stake in Cipy Polyurethanes Pidilite Industries to acquire stake in CIPY Polyurethanes Pidilite Industries to announce Quarterly Result Pidilite Industries announces board meeting date
-
For sale and distribution of Jowat adhesives in India and other neighbouring countriesPidilite Industries has entered into a collaboration with Jowat SE, a German family-owned enterprise and one of the leading suppliers of industrial adhesives worldwide.
As part of the collaboration, Pidilite will now exclusively handle sales and distribution of the entire range of Jowat adhesives in India and other neighbouring countries including Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal. In addition to this, the two companies have also entered into a technical collaboration encompassing the high growth, specialised category of Hot Melt adhesives. This will provide a comprehensive range of Thermoplastic Hot Melt adhesives for use in several industrial, and modular and other wooden furniture segments.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU