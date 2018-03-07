JUST IN
Pidilite Industries enters into collaboration with German enterprise Jowat SE

For sale and distribution of Jowat adhesives in India and other neighbouring countries

Pidilite Industries has entered into a collaboration with Jowat SE, a German family-owned enterprise and one of the leading suppliers of industrial adhesives worldwide.

As part of the collaboration, Pidilite will now exclusively handle sales and distribution of the entire range of Jowat adhesives in India and other neighbouring countries including Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal. In addition to this, the two companies have also entered into a technical collaboration encompassing the high growth, specialised category of Hot Melt adhesives. This will provide a comprehensive range of Thermoplastic Hot Melt adhesives for use in several industrial, and modular and other wooden furniture segments.

