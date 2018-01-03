JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Government takes tough stand on adulteration of milk
Business Standard

Pioneer Distilleries appoints company secretary

Capital Market 

With effect from 11 January 2018

Pioneer Distilleries has appointed B L Akshara, as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 11 January 2018.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 03 2018. 12:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements