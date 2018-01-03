Pioneer Distilleries appoints company secretary

-
ALSO READJetking Infotrain announces resignation of company secretary Jubilant Industries announces resignation of company secretary and compliance officer T & I Global appoints company secretary and compliance officer Ortin Laboratories appoints company secretary Board of Stellar Capital Services appoints company secretary
-
With effect from 11 January 2018Pioneer Distilleries has appointed B L Akshara, as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 11 January 2018.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU