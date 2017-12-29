JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Government Cautions People Against Risks in Investing in Virtual 'Currencies'; Says VCs are like Ponzi Schemes

RCom leads gainers on BSE's 'A' group
Business Standard

Pithampur Poly Products appoints director

Capital Market 

At board meeting held on 27 December 2017

Pithampur Poly Products has appointed Praphulla Kumar Singh as Additional Director of the Company at board meeting held on 27 December 2017.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, December 29 2017. 12:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements