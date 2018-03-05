Poly Medicure sizzles after commencing production

rose 1.62% to Rs 257.40 at 12:19 IST on after the company said that commercial production of new plant situated at Plot No. 34, IMT Faridabad, has commenced.

The announcement was made at the fag end of the day's trading session on Thursday, 1 March 2018, when the stock rose 0.62% to settle at Rs 253.30. The stock market was closed on Friday, 2 March 2018 on account of Holi.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was down 328.09 points, or 0.96% at 33,718.85. The Small-cap index was down 218.77 points, or 1.21% at 17,866.17.

On the BSE, 1,040 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6,544 shares in the past two weeks.

The stock had hit a high of Rs 260.40 and a low of Rs 253.40 so far during the day. The stock had hit a record high of Rs 319.90 on 7 April 2017 and a 52-week low of Rs 190.10 on 4 September 2017.

The small-cap company has equity capital of Rs 44.11 crore. Face value per share is Rs 5.

Poly Medicure's net profit rose 7.75% to Rs 16.54 crore on 10.62% increase in net sales to Rs 125.75 crore in Q3 December 2017 over Q3 December 2016.

operates within the surgical and medical instruments sector.

