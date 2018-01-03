JUST IN
Business Standard

Precision Electronics appoints director

With effect from 29 December 2017

Precision Electronics announced that Neeraj Bajaj is appointed as an Additional Director of the Company, w.e.f 29 December 2017 by passing resolution by circulation, to hold office as an Independent Director of the Company.

First Published: Wed, January 03 2018. 16:41 IST

