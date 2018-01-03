Precision Electronics appoints director

-
With effect from 29 December 2017Precision Electronics announced that Neeraj Bajaj is appointed as an Additional Director of the Company, w.e.f 29 December 2017 by passing resolution by circulation, to hold office as an Independent Director of the Company.
