Prestige Estates Projects jumps on plan to acquire stake in group company

rose 4.27% to Rs 313.45 at 10:42 on after the company said it will acquire 66.66% stake in a group company, Prestige Projects, for Rs 324 crore.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 26 December 2017.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was up 92.49 points, or 0.27% to 34,103.10.

On the BSE, 34,000 shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with average daily volumes of 23,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 316 and a low of Rs 310.15 so far during the day. The stock hit a record high of Rs 346 on 1 December 2017. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 148 on 14 March 2017.

(PPPL) was formed on 13 June 2008 and is an associate of currently holds 33.34% stake in is in the business of and owns a land parcel admeasuring over 180 acres located in Sarjapur road, Bengaluru.

The company is proposing to develop a affordable and mid income housing project (approximately over 7.5 million square feet of developable area) comprising of apartments, villas and plots along with various lifestyle amenities and necessary such as retail shopping malls, sports facilities etc. in this land.

has not registered any business turnover for the last three financial years, as the project is under various stages of planning and regulatory approvals.

through a wholly-owned special purpose vehicle (SPV) is in the process of acquisition of 66.66% equity stake in from the investors and land owners for a consideration of approximately Rs 324 crore. The acquisition is expected to be completed before 31 January 2018. Currently, investors hold 33.33% stake and land owners hold 33.33% stake in

The transaction is in the ordinary course of business and is being done at arm's length. The above said proposal is being mooted for business reasons.

On a consolidated basis, Prestige Estate Projects' net profit rose 1.11% to Rs 90.70 crore on 4.66% decline in net sales to Rs 1098.10 crore in Q2 September 2017 over Q2 September 2016.

is engaged in the business of

