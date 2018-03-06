Prime Focus group company wins 90th Academy Awards for its work on Blade Runner

Double Negative (DNEG), a Prime Focus group company, has been honoured at the 90th Academy Awards for its work on Blade Runner 2049.
The film picked up the Oscar for 'Visual Effects' at the star-studded ceremony yesterday. This is the third Oscar win for DNEG since the merger with Prime Focus and fourth overall - having earlier won Oscars for Interstellar, Ex Machina and Inception. Last week DNEG was honoured with the BAFTA award for 'Best Special Visual Effects' for the same film.
