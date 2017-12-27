PSU OMCs skid on firm Brent crude oil prices

Shares of three state-run oil marketing companies fell 0.10% to 1.03% at 11:54 IST on BSE after Brent crude oil prices in international markets traded firmly above $65 a barrel mark.Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 71.15 points or 0.21% at 34,081.76.
BPCL (down 0.10%), Indian Oil Corporation (down 0.43%) and HPCL (down 1.03%), edged lower.
In the global commodities markets, Brent for February 2018 settlement was down 16 cents at $65.09 a barrel. The contract had risen 35 cents, or 0.54% to settle at $65.25 a barrel during the previous trading session.
Higher crude oil prices could increase under-recoveries of public-sector undertaking oil marketing companies (PSU OMCs) on domestic sale of LPG and kerosene at controlled prices. The government has already freed pricing of petrol and diesel.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU