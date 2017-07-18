PTC India hits 52-week high on recent rally

rose 1.53% to Rs 119.45 at 12:30 on BSE, with the stock extending recent strong gains.

Meanwhile, the S&P Sensex was down 249.15 points, or 0.78% at 31,825.63. The S&P Mid-Cap index was down 24.22 points, or 0.16% at 15,173.23.

On the BSE, 4.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.61 lakh shares in the past one quarter. The stock had hit a high of Rs 121.25 so far during the day, which is also its 52-week high. The stock hit a low of Rs 116.30 so far during the day. The stock had hit a 52-week low of Rs 66.80 on 21 November 2016.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past one month till 17 July 2017, advancing 23.84% compared with the Sensex's 3.28% rise. The scrip had also outperformed the market over the past one quarter gaining 21.04% as against the Sensex's 9.05% rise. The scrip had also outperformed the market over the past one year advancing 47.89% as against the Sensex's 15.23% rise.

The mid-cap company has equity capital of Rs 296.01 crore. Face value per share is Rs 10.

Shares of rose 18.97% in five trading sessions to its current market price of Rs 119.45, from a close of Rs 100.40 on 11 July 2017.

PTC India's net profit spurted 121.8% to Rs 78.77 crore on 10.1% increase in net sales to Rs 3159.24 crore in Q4 March 2017 over Q4 March 2016.

is engaged in the business of power and investment.

