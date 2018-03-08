The stock is quoting at Rs 1304.75, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. PVR Ltd is down 3.4% in last one year as compared to a 14.35% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.88% spurt in the Nifty Media index.
PVR Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1304.75, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE.
The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 10208. The Sensex is at 33211.17, up 0.54%. PVR Ltd has slipped around 6.58% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which PVR Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3236.25, down 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 95449 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.07 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1301.05, up 0.93% on the day.
The PE of the stock is 64.12 based on TTM earnings ending December 17.
