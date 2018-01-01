JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Meghmani Organics announces resignation of CFO and KMP
Business Standard

PVR opens 3 screen multiplex at Ghaziabad

Capital Market 

On 31 December 2017

PVR announced the opening of 3 screens multiplex at VVIP Style Mall in Ghaziabad on 31st December, 2017. This multiplex is equipped with 4K projection system, next-generation 3D-enabled screens and 7.1 Digital Dolby surround sound in all auditoriums. With this launch, PVR now operates the largest multiplex network with 603 screens at 132 properties in 51 cities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 01 2018. 18:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements