PVR opens 3 screen multiplex at Ghaziabad

On 31 December 2017PVR announced the opening of 3 screens multiplex at VVIP Style Mall in Ghaziabad on 31st December, 2017. This multiplex is equipped with 4K projection system, next-generation 3D-enabled screens and 7.1 Digital Dolby surround sound in all auditoriums. With this launch, PVR now operates the largest multiplex network with 603 screens at 132 properties in 51 cities.
