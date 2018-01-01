PVR opens 3 screen multiplex at Ghaziabad

On 31 December 2017

announced the opening of 3 screens multiplex at in on 31st December, 2017. This multiplex is equipped with 4K projection system, next-generation 3D-enabled screens and 7.1 Digital Dolby surround sound in all auditoriums. With this launch, now operates the largest with 603 screens at 132 properties in 51 cities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)