Rabi Crops Sowing Crosses 565 Lakh Hactare

As per preliminary reports received from the States, the total area sown under Rabi crops as on 29thDecember, 2017 stands at 565.79 lakh hectares as compared to 571.47 lakh hectare this time in 2016.

Wheat has been sown/transplanted in 273.85 lakh hectares, rice in 16.33 lakh hectares, pulses in 150.63 lakh hectares, coarse cereals in 50.71 lakh hectares and area sown under oilseeds is 74.27 lakh hectares.

The area sown so far and that sown during last year this time is as follows:

Lakh hectare

Crop Area sown in 2017-18 Area sown in 2016-17Wheat 273.85 290.74Rice 16.33 11.55Pulses 150.63 138.34Coarse Cereals 50.71 51.28Oilseeds 74.27 79.56Total 565.79 571.47

