Ramco Systems bags order from PORR Group company

For implementation of Ramco HCM Solution for PORR's GCC operations

Ramco Systems has clinched an order from PORR Qatar Construction W.

L. L, part of the European construction major, PORR Group, to implement full suite Ramco HCM Solution for PORR's GCC operations.

While PORR Group has invested significantly on its existing legacy platform; for its GCC operations they will be implementing Ramco HCM's complete suite including Core HR, Time & Attendance, Employee Benefits (including Leave), GCC Payroll and Talent Management with seamless integration to the parent system.

PORR has been present in GCC (Qatar) since 2011 and is involved in some of the most important infrastructure projects - including the construction of the Doha Metro and the Al Wakrah Stadium, one of the venues of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, currently under construction.

First Published: Wed, March 07 2018. 17:59 IST

