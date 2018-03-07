Ramco Systems bags order from PORR Group company

For implementation of HCM Solution for PORR's GCC operations

Systems has clinched an order from Construction W.

L. L, part of the European construction major, Group, to implement full suite HCM Solution for PORR's GCC operations.

While Group has invested significantly on its existing legacy platform; for its GCC operations they will be implementing HCM's complete suite including Core HR, Time & Attendance, Employee Benefits (including Leave), GCC Payroll and Talent Management with seamless integration to the parent system.

has been present in GCC (Qatar) since 2011 and is involved in some of the most important infrastructure projects - including the construction of the Metro and the Stadium, one of the venues of the 2022 World Cup, currently under construction.

