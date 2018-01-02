Ramco Systems secures order from Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters

-
To install Ramco Aviation Suite V5.8 for maintenance and engineering operations of its fleetRamco Systems has secured an order from the world's largest and longest running aerial tour company, Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters, to install Ramco Aviation Suite V5.8, for maintenance and engineering operations of its fleet.
Ramco will service two Papillon entities - Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters and Grand Canyon Scenic Airlines - with its state-of-the-art Aviation Suite 5.8, integrating both facilities' disparate manual systems on a single digital platform to improve company-wide productivity and process efficiency.
Both entities of Papillon Group will migrate from multiple disparate systems to unify its Engineering & Programs, Maintenance, Compliance & Quality, Flight Operations, and Crew Scheduling on a single platform from Ramco. In addition, Papillon will benefit from Electronic Flight Bag, Mobility, Role-based HUBs and advanced visualization dashboard for real-time analysis.
