Ramco Systems secures order from Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters

To install Aviation Suite V5.8 for maintenance and engineering operations of its fleet

Systems has secured an order from the world's largest and longest running aerial tour company, Grand Canyon Helicopters, to install Aviation Suite V5.8, for maintenance and engineering operations of its fleet.

will service two entities - Grand Canyon Helicopters and Grand Canyon - with its state-of-the-art Aviation Suite 5.8, integrating both facilities' on a single digital platform to improve company-wide productivity and process efficiency.

Both entities of Group will migrate from multiple to unify its Engineering & Programs, Maintenance, Compliance & Quality, Flight Operations, and Crew Scheduling on a single platform from In addition, will benefit from Electronic Flight Bag, Mobility, Role-based HUBs and advanced visualization dashboard for real-time analysis.

