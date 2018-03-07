JUST IN
RBI increases FPI's investment limit for UltraTech Cement

Capital Market 

From 30% to 40%

UltraTech Cement announced that the Reserve Bank of India has issued a press release dated 06 March 2018 relating to increase in limits for investment in the equity share capital of the company by Registered Foreign Portfolio Investors (RFPIs) including Foreign Institutional Investors upto 40% of the paid up capital of the company.

