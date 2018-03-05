RBI to conduct additional variable rate repo operations for longer tenors

After reviewing the current and evolving liquidity conditions in the system it has been decided to conduct additional variable rate repo operations for longer tenors to provide additional liquidity support to the banks during March 2018. Accordingly, will conduct 4 variable rate Term Repo auctions in March 2018. These auctions will be conducted in addition to the regular 14 day variable rate Term Repo auctions and will be held every Tuesday between 10:00 am to 10:30 am. The details of auctions are as follows:Sl. No.

Auction date Notified Amount(₹ Billion) Tenor Date of Reversal1. March 06, 2018 (Tuesday) 250 31 days April 06, 2018 (Friday)2. March 13, 2018 (Tuesday) 250 28 days April 10, 2018 (Tuesday)3. March 20, 2018 (Tuesday) 250 24 days April 13, 2018 (Friday)4. March 27, 2018 (Tuesday) 250 28 days April 24, 2018 (Tuesday)

