Realty stocks gain

Key benchmark indices hovered in a narrow range in mid-morning trade. At 11:25 IST, the barometer index, the Sensex, was up 12.50 points or 0.04% at 33,924.31. The 50 index was up 7.75 points or 0.07% at 10,498.50. Realty stocks gained. saw mixed trend.

Amid divergent trend in index pivotal, domestic stocks registered small gains in early trade. A bout of volatility was seen in morning trade as the key benchmark indices regained positive zone soon after erasing intraday gains.

Trading may remain volatile during the day as traders roll over positions in the futures & options (F&O) segment from the near month December 2017 series to January 2018 series. The December 2017 derivatives contracts expire today, 28 December 2017.

Among secondary indices, the Mid-Cap index rose 0.14%. The Small-Cap index gained 0.44%. Both these indices outperformed the

The breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was positive. On the BSE, 1,377 shares rose and 1,004 shares fell. A total of 154 shares were unchanged.

Overseas, Asian markets were trading higher following a rally in and copper prices this week. Trade was thin ahead of the long New Year's weekend. US stocks eked out a positive close yesterday, 27 December 2017 with gains in and in and In US economic reports, the Conference Board's consumer confidence index fell to 122.1 in December from 128.6 in November.

Back home, dropped 0.78% to Rs 550.20 after the said that it will conduct an internal inquiry on leakage of results on Whatsapp. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 27 December 2017.

has been asked by (Sebi) to conduct an internal inquiry into the source of alleged leakage of unpublished price sensitive information relating to its financial results and to strengthen its systems.

The has been working closely with Sebi during the course of preliminary examination conducted in the matter on leakage of unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI) of listed companies, including that of the The adhered to higher norms of governance and reiterated its commitment to adequacy of processes, systems and controls, particularly to prevent unauthorized access to UPSI.

Rajesh Dahiya, Executive Director, said that the will work with Sebi and the best experts in the field to investigate the matter and will take action as appropriate.

Realty stocks gained. DLF (up 1.31%), (up 2.21%), Sobha (up 4.18%), Indiabulls (up 0.95%), Unitech (up 9.93%), (up 0.43%) and (HDIL) (up 2.27%) edged higher. (down 0.25%) fell.

Developers rose 4.04% after the company announced that global investment firm has committed Rs 193 crore in Kolte-PatiI I-Ven Townships (Pune), a joint venture of and Kolte-PatiI I-Ven Townships is developing Life Republic, a 383-acre township located in Pune's IT hub, Hinjewadi. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 27 December 2017.

KPIT will utilise the funds from this investment to attain financial closure at R1 sector of Life Republic, meeting working capital requirements and reducing cost of outstanding debt attributable to the development.

saw mixed trend. (down 0.05%), (down 0.28%) and (down 0.18%) declined. ACC (up 0.29%) and (up 0.54%) rose.

