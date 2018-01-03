Realty stocks gain

Volatility struck bourses in afternoon trade as the key benchmark indices regained strength soon after trimming gains from higher levels. At 13:15 IST, the barometer index, the Sensex, was up 63.89 points or 0.19% at 33,812.26. The 50 index was up 23 points or 0.22% at 10,465.20. Realty stocks gained. Telecom stocks saw mixed trend.

Positive cues from other Asian stocks boosted sentiment in domestic market. Key indices opened higher and hit fresh intraday high in morning trade. Further gains were capped as profit booking emerged at higher levels in mid-morning trade. Key benchmarks were range bound in early afternoon trade.

Among secondary barometers, the Mid-Cap index was up 0.59%. The Small-Cap index was up 0.97%. Both these indices outperformed the

The broad market depicted strength. There were more than two gainers against every loser on 1,901 shares rose and 822 shares fell. A total of 105 shares were unchanged.

lost 2.71% on that an establishment inspection report has been issued to the company's by the Food and Drug Administration with some issues raised in it. The report further stated that status continues to be classified as official action initiated (OAI). In pharmaceuticals parlance, OAI means regulatory/admin sanctions by the drug regulator are initiated, as per reports.

Realty stocks gained. DLF (up 2.38%), Estate (up 0.97%), Housing Development and Infrastructure (up 1.94%), (up 4.09%), Unitech (up 2.06%), Sobha (up 3.22%), (up 0.81%) and (up 0.25%) rose. (down 1.51%) and (down 0.41%) fell.

Telecom stocks saw mixed trend. (up 1.11%), (up 1.69%) and MTNL (up 0.06%) rose. (Maharashtra) (down 1.39%) and (down 4.64%) fell.

Shares of rose 0.58%. is a provider of and is a unit of

rose 4.97% after the company said it has received a trial order of Rs 5.86 crore of newly developed guar gum 480U for use in to bind free water for a longer period thereby enhancing the mouthfeel naturally from MNC customers globally. Once the product is used and confirms the pilot results at the end use there is a potential business of 50-60 million pounds quantity in the continent alone as per survey conducted by the company's surveyors. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 2 January 2018.

rose 1.98% to Rs 438.50, with the stock recovering on bargain hunting after recent slide. Shares of had fallen 8.68% in the preceding four trading sessions to settle at Rs 430 yesterday, 2 January 2018, from its closing of Rs 470.90 on 27 December 2017.

Overseas, Asian shares were mixed. Japanese market was shut. US stocks jumped overnight, with major indexes rallying to record levels in a broad rally. The rose 0.4%. The 500 rose 0.8%. The Index gained 1.5%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)