Record production of Horticulture Crops at 300.6 Million Tonnes which is 5% higher than the year 2015-16

The Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare has released the 2016-17 (Final) and 2017-18 (1st Advance Est.) of Area and Production of Crops. These estimates are based on the information received from different State/UTs in the country.

The following table summarizes the All- Final Estimates: 2016-17 and 2017-18 (1st Advance Estimates):

Highlights for 2016-17 (Final Estimates):-

There has been a record production of Crops with production during the year 2016-17(F) reaching 300.6 Million Tonnes which is 5% higher than in the previous year.

Productivity for sector as a whole, has increased by about 3.45% in 2016-17(Final Estimates) as compared to 2015-16.

In fruits, productivity has increased from 14.3 Tonnes/Ha in 2015-16 to 14.6 Tonnes/Ha in 2016-17(Final). In vegetables it has increased from 16.7 Tonnes/Ha in 2015-16 to 17.4 tonnes/ha.

Production of fruits is estimated to be 93 million tonnes which is 3% higher than previous year.

There has been a record production of 178 million tonnesof vegetables which is about 5% higher than the previous year.

With an increase of 7%, the production of Onion during the year 2016-17 is estimated at 224 lakh Tonnes as against 209 lakh Tonnes in 2015-16.

Production of Potato in the year 2016-17 (Final) is estimated at 486 lakh Tonnes as against 434 lakh Tonnes in 2015-16 which is 12% higher.

With an increase of 10.5%, the production of Tomato in year 2016-17(Final) is estimated at 207 lakh Tonnes as against 187 lakh Tonnes in 2015-16.

Highlights of 2017-18 (First Advance Estimates)

The Total production of the country is estimated to be an impressive level of 305.4 Million Tonnes during 2017-18(First Adv. Est) which is 1.6% higher than the previous year and 8% higher than the past 5 years' average production.

Productivity for sector as a whole, has marginally increased by about 1.3% in 2017-18(First Adv. Estimates) as compared to 2016-17.

Production of fruits is estimated to be about 95 million tonnes which is 2% higher than previous year.

Production of vegetables is estimated to be about 181 million tonnes which is about 1% higher than the previous year.

Onion production in the in the current year is likely to be around 214 lakh Tonnes as against 224 lakh Tonnes in 2016-17 (Final Est.), which is about 4.5% lower than the previous year.

Potato production is estimated at 493 lakh Tonnes as against 486 lakh Tonnes in 2016-17(Final) which is about 1% higher than the previous year.

Tomato production in the current year is likely to be around 223 lakh Tonnes as against 207 lakh Tonnes in 2016-17 (Final Est.) which is about 7.7% higher than the previous year.

