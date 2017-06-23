Reliance Defence extends gains

Defence and Engineering rose 2% at Rs 61.20 at 11:07 on BSE, extending gains triggered by the company delivering a bulk carrier to an international customer.

Meanwhile, the S&P Sensex was down 74.46 points or 0.24% at 31,216.28. The S&P Mid-Cap index declined 197.39 points or 1.34% at 14,565.68.

On the BSE, 6.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.67 lakh shares in the past one quarter. The stock had hit a high of Rs 62.85 and a low of Rs 61 so far during the day. The stock had hit a 52-week high of Rs 72.85 on 1 August 2016 and a 52-week low of Rs 48.40 on 22 November 2016.

The stock had underperformed the market over the past one month till 22 June 2017, sliding 5.51% compared with the Sensex's 2.35% rise. The stock had also underperformed the market over the past one quarter, gaining 2.21% as against the Sensex's 7.28% rise. The scrip had also underperformed the market over the past one year, sliding 4.99% as against the Sensex's 16.91% rise.

The mid-cap company has equity capital of Rs 737.59 crore. Face value per share is Rs 10.

Shares of Defence and Engineering have risen 7.65% in two trading sessions to its ruling price, from its closing of Rs 56.85 on 21 June 2017 after the company announced after market hours on 21 June 2017 that it has successfully delivered a bulk carrier to an international customer. The stock had risen 5.54% to settle at Rs 60 yesterday, 22 June 2017.

Defence and Engineering successfully delivered a 73,500 dead weight tonne (DWT) new-built Ice-class Panamax Bulk Carrier to an international customer on 21 June 2017.

Defence and Engineering reported net loss of Rs 139.92 crore in Q4 March 2017, compared with net profit of Rs 102.44 crore in Q4 March 2016. Net sales rose 140.6% to Rs 227.89 crore in Q4 March 2017 over Q4 March 2016.

Defence and Engineering (RDEL) has a large ship building/repair infrastructure in India. It has one of the largest dry docks in the world.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)