RIL January futures trade at premium

Turnover on NSE's F&O segment rises

The Nifty January 2018 traded at 10472, a premium of 28.80 points over Nifty's spot closing of 10443.20 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment rose to Rs 5.74 lakh crore, compared with the turnover of Rs 5.25 lakh crore registered in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index settled almost unchanged at 10,443.20.

(JSPL), (RIL), Tata Chemicals, and were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of JSPL January 2018 traded at 221.20, at a premium over spot closing of 220.80. January 2018 traded at 920.50, at a premium over spot closing of 915.50. January 2018 traded at 760, at a premium over spot closing of 755.

January 2018 traded at 258.50, near spot closing of 257.45. January 2018 traded at 875.85, at a premium over spot closing of 870.20.

The January 2018 F&O contracts expire on 25 January 2018.

