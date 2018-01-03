RIL January futures trade at premium

Turnover on NSE's F&O segment rises
The Nifty January 2018 futures traded at 10472, a premium of 28.80 points over Nifty's spot closing of 10443.20 in the cash market.
Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment rose to Rs 5.74 lakh crore, compared with the turnover of Rs 5.25 lakh crore registered in the previous session.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index settled almost unchanged at 10,443.20.
Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL), Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Chemicals, DLF and Jet Airways (India) were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE. JSPL January 2018 futures traded at 221.20, at a premium over spot closing of 220.80. RIL January 2018 futures traded at 920.50, at a premium over spot closing of 915.50. Tata Chemicals January 2018 futures traded at 760, at a premium over spot closing of 755.
DLF January 2018 futures traded at 258.50, near spot closing of 257.45. Jet Airways (India) January 2018 futures traded at 875.85, at a premium over spot closing of 870.20.
The January 2018 F&O contracts expire on 25 January 2018.
