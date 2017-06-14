RIL jumps after Jio adds the most customers in April

Industries rose 2.77% to Rs 1,349 at 13:26 on after the company's telecom subsidiary outperformed its competitors in April 2017 by adding about 3.87 million new users to reach a consumer base of 112.55 million.

Meanwhile, the S&P Sensex was up 28.99 points, or 0.09% to 31,132.48.

On the BSE, 23.11 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with average daily volumes of 1.27 crore shares in the past one quarter. The stock had hit a high of Rs 1,354.70 and a low of Rs 1,315.75 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,465 on 25 April 2017. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 932 on 9 November 2016.

The stock had underperformed the market over the past one month till 13 June 2017, falling 2.31% compared with 2.58% rise in the Sensex. The scrip had also underperformed the market in past one quarter, rising 0.63% as against Sensex's 5.80% rise. The scrip had, however, outperformed the market in past one year, rising 34.64% as against Sensex's 17.84% rise.

The large-cap company has equity capital of Rs 3251.57 crore. Face value per share is Rs 10.

The data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) reported an increase in Jio Infocom's user market share to 9.58% in April 2017 from 9.29% in March 2017. Jio Infocom is a subsidiary of

TRAI data showed that top five service providers constituted 88.04% market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of April 2017. These service providers were Jio Infocom (112.55 million), Bharti Airtel (52.25 million), Vodafone (39.76 million), Idea Cellular (24.09 million) and BSNL (21.58 million).

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Industries (RIL) rose 11.54% to Rs 8053.00 crore on 42.09% rise in net sales to Rs 84823.00 crore in Q4 March 2017 over Q4 March 2016.

is India's largest private sector company. RIL's activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and telecommunications.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)