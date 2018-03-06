RIL nudges higher as arm wins cricket digital rights

rose 0.41% to Rs 928 at 12:45 IST on after the company's telecom arm Reliance Infocomm app has acquired the exclusive digital rights for the upcoming T20 cricket series.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 5 March 2018.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was up 59.52 points or 0.18% at 33,806.30.

On the BSE, 1.10 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against average daily volumes of 2.61 lakh shares in the past one quarter. The stock had hit a high of Rs 936 and a low of Rs 925.10 so far during the day.

The stock had hit a record high of Rs 990 on 23 January 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 617.05 on 29 March 2017.

The large-cap company has equity capital of Rs 6334.65 crore. Face value per share is Rs 10.

Reliance Industries' (RIL) telecom arm Reliance Infocomm app has acquired the exclusive digital rights for the upcoming T20 cricket series Nidahas Trophy, a tri-nation T20 competition, to be played at Colombo from 6 March to 18 March 2018 between host Sri Lanka, and

On a consolidated basis, RIL's net profit rose 25.53% to Rs 9445 crore on 24.25% growth in total income to Rs 102067 crore in Q3 December 2017 over Q3 December 2016.

RIL is India's largest private sector company. The company's activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, and 4G digital services.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)