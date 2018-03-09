JUST IN
Road Connectivity Projects to link JNPT

The following road connectivity projects have been undertaken to link Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in the State of Maharashtra Sl. No. Name of Projects Cost of work awarded

(in cr.)

Physical Progress (%)1 Construction of KaralPhata Interchange from Km 3.600 to Km 6.073 of NH-4B & from Km 5.300 to Km 7.422 of NH-348 (old SH-54) and connectivity to proposed 4th Terminal of JNPT on EPC mode. (Package - I) 539 28.752 Construction of Gavan Phata Interchange from Km 14.740 to Km 15.894 of NH-4B, Km 13.160 to Km 14.880 of NH-348 (old SH-54) & Km 5.360 to Km 6.785 of Amra Marg and NH-4B (Km 6.073 to Km 14.740 and Km 15.894 to Km 21.200) on EPC mode. ( Package - II) 594.7 21.53 Construction of NH-348 (old SH-54) from Km 7.422 to Km 13.160 and Amra Marg from Km 0.000 to Km 5.360 on EPC mode (Package - III) 504 23.524 Construction of NH-4B from Km 21.200 to Km 27.270 and Km 0.000 to Km 4.492 on EPC mode. (Package - IV) 414 45

As the road connectivity projects linking JNPT project length is less than 100 km, environmental clearance is not required for these projects.

First Published: Fri, March 09 2018. 10:30 IST

