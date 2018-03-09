Rolta India firms up after winning orders

rose 4.42% to Rs 63.85 at 10:33 IST on after the company announced that it won digital transformation projects totalling Rs 365 crore in

The announcement was made during trading hours today, 9 March 2018.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was up 132.52 points, or 0.40% to 33,484.09.

On the BSE, 2.75 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.72 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 64.15 and a low of Rs 61.05 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 82.10 on 8 January 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 50.25 on 15 June 2017.

announced that it has recently been awarded various large contracts worth Rs 365 crore in total by large and prestigious organisations from varied industries to fulfil their ambitions for digital transformation.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of rose 44.59% to Rs 53.41 crore on 15.47% decline in net sales to Rs 770.24 crore in Q3 December 2017 over Q3 December 2016.

is a leading provider of innovative IP-led IT solutions for many vertical segments, including federal and state governments, utilities, & gas, petrochemicals, financial services, manufacturing, retail, and healthcare.

