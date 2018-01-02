RPower tumbles after stellar rally

Power tanked 6.02% to Rs 57 at 15:14 on BSE, with the stock sliding on profit booking after recent stellar rally.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was up 9.68 points or 0.03% at 33,822.43.

On the BSE, 1.78 crore shares were traded on the counter so far as against average daily volumes of 13.15 lakh shares in the past one quarter. The stock had hit a high of Rs 65.20 so far during the day, which is a 52-week high. The stock hit a low of Rs 55.40 so far during the day. The stock had hit a 52-week low of Rs 34.65 on 16 November 2017.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past one month till 1 January 2018, gaining 61.95% compared with the Sensex's 2.98% rise. The stock had also outperformed the market over the past one quarter, advancing 47.39% as against the Sensex's 8.08% rise. The scrip had also outperformed the market over the past one year, surging 47.03% as against the Sensex's 26.99% rise.

The large-cap company has equity capital of Rs 2805.13 crore. Face value per share is Rs 10.

Shares of Power (RPower) had rallied 68% in the preceding ten trading sessions to settle at Rs 60.65 yesterday, 1 January 2018, from its closing of Rs 36.10 on 15 December 2017.

On a consolidated basis, RPower's net profit rose 0.4% to Rs 273.15 crore on 7.7% decline in net sales to Rs 2282.17 crore in Q2 September 2017 over Q2 September 2016.

Power is India's leading private sector power generation and coal resources company.

