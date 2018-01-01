Rs.14,500 crore raised through BHARAT 22 ETF

The Government has launched the Bharat-22 Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) to benefit long term and by providing an opportunity of participation in equity stocks of the Government run companies and earn stable returns. The New Fund Offer (NFO) of 22 Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) (scheme) was launched from 14th November, 2017 to 17th November, 2017 as a part of Government of (GOI) disinvestment programme. GOI has offered 3% discount to all investors of the reference market price during New Fund Offer (NFO).

The objective of 22 ETF is to invest in constituents (22 companies) of 22 Index and endeavour to provide returns before expenses, which closely correspond to the total returns of 22 Index, subject to the usual elements of market risk.

22 ETF comprising 22 stocks of listed (CPSEs), of Specified Undertaking of Unit Trust of (SUUTI) and Public Sector Banks (PSBs) namely:

1.

2. (BOB)

3. Electronics Ltd. (BEL)

4. Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL)

5. Coal Ltd. (CIL)

6. Engineers Ltd. (EIL)

7.

8. ITC Ltd.

9. Indian Bank

10. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL)

11. Larsen & Toubro Ltd. (L & T)

12. National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC) Ltd.

13. National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC)

14. Neyveli Lignite Company (NLC) Ltd.

15. National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC)

16. National Aluminium Company Ltd. (NALCO)

17. Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)

18. Power Finance Corporation Ltd. (PFCL)

19. Power Grid Corporation of Ltd. (PGCIL)

20. Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd. (RECL)

21. Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd. (SJVNL)

22. State Bank of (SBI)

Government of raised an amount of Rs.14,500 crore through 22 ETF.

