Rs.14,500 crore raised through BHARAT 22 ETF

The Government has launched the Bharat-22 Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) to benefit long term and retail investors by providing an opportunity of participation in equity stocks of the Government run companies and earn stable returns. The New Fund Offer (NFO) of BHARAT 22 Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) (scheme) was launched from 14th November, 2017 to 17th November, 2017 as a part of Government of India (GOI) disinvestment programme. GOI has offered 3% discount to all investors of the reference market price during New Fund Offer (NFO).
The objective of BHARAT 22 ETF is to invest in constituents (22 companies) of S & P BSE Bharat 22 Index and endeavour to provide returns before expenses, which closely correspond to the total returns of S & P BSE Bharat 22 Index, subject to the usual elements of market risk.
BHARAT 22 ETF comprising 22 stocks of listed Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), Strategic Holdings of Specified Undertaking of Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) and Public Sector Banks (PSBs) namely:
2. Bank of Baroda (BOB)
3. Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL)
4. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL)
5. Coal India Ltd. (CIL)
6. Engineers India Ltd. (EIL)
8. ITC Ltd.
9. Indian Bank
10. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL)
11. Larsen & Toubro Ltd. (L & T)
12. National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC) Ltd.
13. National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC)
14. Neyveli Lignite Company (NLC) Ltd.
15. National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC)
16. National Aluminium Company Ltd. (NALCO)
17. Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)
18. Power Finance Corporation Ltd. (PFCL)
19. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. (PGCIL)
20. Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd. (RECL)
21. Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd. (SJVNL)
22. State Bank of India (SBI)
Government of India raised an amount of Rs.14,500 crore through BHARAT 22 ETF.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU