Rs. 361.97 crore sanctioned for buddhist circuits under Swadesh Darshan scheme

Ministry of Tourism has sanctioned Rs.361.97 Crore under the 'Swadesh Darshan' scheme for development of Buddhist Circuit.
Details of Buddhist Circuits under Swadesh Darshan scheme
(Rs. in crore)
Sl. No.
Name of State
Name of Circuit & Year
Project Name
Amt.
Sanctioned
Amt. Released
1.
Madhya Pradesh
Buddhist Circuit
(2016-17)
Development of Buddhist Circuit in Sanchi-Satna-Rewa-Mandsaur-Dhar in Madhya Pradesh.
74.94
14.99
2.
Uttar Pradesh
Buddhist Circuit
(2016-17)
Development of Buddhist Circuit - Srawasti, Kushinagar, &Kapilvastu in Uttar Pradesh.
99.97
19.99
3.
Bihar
Buddhist Circuit
(2016-17)
Construction of Cultural Centre adjacent to Maya Sarovar on the western side at Bodhgaya, Bihar.
98.73
19.75
4.
Gujarat
Buddhist circuit
(2017-18)
Development of Buddhist circuit: Junagadh- Gir- Somnath- Bharuch-Kutch- Bhavnagar- Rajkot- Mehsana in Gujarat under Swadesh Darshan scheme.
35.99
7.20
5.
Andhra Pradesh
Buddhist Circuit
(2017-18)
Development of Buddhist Circuit: Shalihundam-Thotlakonda- Bavikonda- Bojjanakonda- Amravati- Anupu in Andhra Pradesh under the theme of Buddhist Circuit of Swadesh Darshan Scheme.
52.34
10.47
Total
361.97
72.40
Regarding the air connectivity, the Ministry is regularly pursuing with Ministry of Civil Aviation to take up opening of under-served and unserved airports / airstrips under RCS UDAN Scheme. Ministry of Tourism has also taken up the development of Buddhist Circuit under its Scheme 'Swadesh Darshan' wherein the last mile connectivity of tourist sites is also one of the components.
