Rs. 361.97 crore sanctioned for buddhist circuits under Swadesh Darshan scheme

has sanctioned Rs.361.97 Crore under the 'Swadesh Darshan' scheme for development of Buddhist Circuit.

Details of Buddhist Circuits under Swadesh Darshan scheme

(Rs. in crore)

Sl. No.

Name of State

Name of Circuit & Year

Project Name

Amt.

Sanctioned

Amt. Released

1.

Madhya Pradesh

Buddhist Circuit

(2016-17)

Development of Buddhist Circuit in Sanchi-Satna-Rewa-Mandsaur-Dhar in Madhya Pradesh.

74.94

14.99

2.

Uttar Pradesh

Buddhist Circuit

(2016-17)

Development of Buddhist Circuit - Srawasti, Kushinagar, &Kapilvastu in Uttar Pradesh.

99.97

19.99

3.

Bihar

Buddhist Circuit

(2016-17)

Construction of Cultural Centre adjacent to Maya Sarovar on the western side at Bodhgaya, Bihar.

98.73

19.75

4.

Gujarat

Buddhist circuit

(2017-18)

Development of Buddhist circuit: Junagadh- Gir- Somnath- Bharuch-Kutch- Bhavnagar- Rajkot- Mehsana in Gujarat under Swadesh Darshan scheme.

35.99

7.20

5.

Andhra Pradesh

Buddhist Circuit

(2017-18)

Development of Buddhist Circuit: Shalihundam-Thotlakonda- Bavikonda- Bojjanakonda- Amravati- Anupu in under the theme of Buddhist Circuit of Swadesh Darshan Scheme.

52.34

10.47

Total

361.97

72.40

Regarding the air connectivity, the Ministry is regularly pursuing with to take up opening of under-served and unserved airports / airstrips under RCS UDAN Scheme. has also taken up the development of Buddhist Circuit under its Scheme 'Swadesh Darshan' wherein the last mile connectivity of tourist sites is also one of the components.

